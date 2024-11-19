Minten was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Minten's promotion comes as David Kampf (lower body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. With Auston Matthews (upper body) and Calle Jarnkrok (groin) already on IR, the Leafs find themselves rather thin in terms of experienced center depth. The 20-year-old Minten figures to slot into a bottom-six role for at least Wednesday's matchup with Vegas. In the minors this season, the Vancouver native is putting up solid numbers with two goals and two assists in five outings.
