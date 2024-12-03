Minten scorer a goal and added five hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Minten has found the scoresheet in four of his five appearances so far, with his goal Monday being his second of the season. The 20-year-old has handled a third-line role, though the recent returns of Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies have bumped Minten out of the power-play mix. Minten has two goals, two assists, six shots on net and 12 hits so far while averaging 14:02 of ice time.