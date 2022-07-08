Minten was selected 38th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The No. 74 overall pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, Minten came out of essentially nowhere to develop into a key cog for a Kamloops team who came within a game of reaching the WHL Championship series. In 84 total games this season, Minten posted 26 goals and 71 points. Minten's greatest attribute is his hockey sense, which allows him to make smart plays in all three zones. He has the look of a responsible, bottom-six guy at the NHL level, although considering what he showed this past season, Minten figures to rack up plenty of points in the last couple seasons of his WHL career.