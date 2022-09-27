Minten, who was drafted in the second round this summer, has impressed at the Leafs' training camp with his hockey sense, speed, creativity and maturity, reports the Toronto Star.

Minten played Saturday in the opener of the Leafs' doubleheader against the Sens and fired two shots and ended up plus-four. He's the youngest player at camp (18) and will head back to Kamloops of the WHL soon. "He's just got a maturity to his game that you don't find often coming fresh out of the draft, especially when you get out of the top half of the first round," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "I've been extremely impressed with him." And captain John Tavares has come away impressed, too: " I think we got a good one in him." Minten is worth watching, especially if he can earn a spot on the Canadian Junior squad for the 2023 tournament.