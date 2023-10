Minten has made Toronto's Opening Night roster, NHL.com reports.

Minten, a 2022 second-round pick, performed well enough in camp to stick with the big club for the start of the 2023-24 campaign, but there's still a chance he'll return to the WHL before hitting the 10-game mark with the Maple Leafs in order to avoid burning a year off his entry-level contract. Look for Minten to skate on the third line during Wednesday's season opener versus Montreal.