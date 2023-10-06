Minten, who is just 19, has put in a strong showing in training camp and may force his way onto the Maple Leafs' roster to start the season, reports the Toronto Star.

Minten has stood out with his strong defensive play and excellent hockey sense, so much so that the Leafs moved William Nylander out of center and back onto wing Thursday in a 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings. Minten was held off the scoresheet, but he also held the Wings off the sheet when he was on the ice. He won eight of 12 faceoffs in 12:52 and put up two shots and two hits. Head coach Sheldon Keefe had already been raving about Minten after this week's game in Montreal. "He goes out (in) Montreal and plays head to head against Nick Suzuki or Kirby Dach every night, every shift. And he did a great job there." Should Minten make the team, the Leafs will need to juggle the lineup to accommodate him.