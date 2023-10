Minten was reassigned to WHL Kamloops on Friday.

Minten played in four games for the Leafs this season, in which he recorded three shots, three hits and two PIM while averaging 11:26 of ice time. The 19-year-old center's return to the junior ranks shouldn't come as a surprise after he was a healthy scratch for the previous three games. Pontus Holmberg should see more minutes with Minten out of the picture.