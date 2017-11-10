Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Aiming for third straight win

Andersen is the de facto home starter versus the Bruins on Friday, based on Mark Masters of TSN relaying from coach Mike Babcock that the Leafs will not be making any lineup changes from the last game.

The Dane turned in one of his best performances of the season against the Wild on Wednesday, shaking off a minor arm injury and picking up 35 saves on 37 shots en route to his ninth win. Boston is the superior defensive team, and sophomore sensation Auston Matthews (upper body) remains out with his injury, which obviously decreases the odds that Andersen will extend his winning streak to three games.