Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Allows five goals in crushing loss
Andersen made just 25 saves on 30 shots in a 6-3 loss to Vegas on Sunday.
The Leafs defense wasn't very good, but neither was Andersen, who's now allowed nine goals in his past two games to close out the 2017 calendar year. His overall numbers have improved since last season, but the young Leafs are still prone to the odd dud, and almost every team has been caught by surprise by the Golden Knights. Despite his poor performances, Andersen is the undisputed No. 1 goalie in the Big Smoke, and will likely get the start Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
