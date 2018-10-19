Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Allows one goal in loss

Andersen allowed one goal on 37 shots in a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The final two goals came after Andersen had already been pulled for the extra attacker. However, the goal that beat Toronto's primary netminder was one he'd like to have back and it wound up being the difference maker Thursday. Next up, the Maple Leafs host St. Louis on Saturday in a game Andersen figures to start.

