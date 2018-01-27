Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Already confirmed to start Wednesday

Andersen will start in goal against the visiting Islanders on Wednesday, the Toronto Sun reports.

The Maple Leafs have already decided that Andersen will work between the pipes in the next game, with Curtis McElhinney scheduled for the subsequent road contest against the Rangers to complete the back-to-back set. Toronto's high-powered offense helped Andersen claim 24 wins through 42 appearances ahead of the All-Star break, and he's already earned three shutouts to boot. The Dane's .920 shooting percentage also might be high enough that most fantasy owners will feel confident starting him, even though the next opponent is tied with Vegas for second in average goals per game at 3.4.