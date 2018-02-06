Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Avoids injury from head hit

Andersen (head) said Tuesday that he feels fine and is happy that he avoided serious injury during Monday night's game with Anaheim, TSN.ca reports.

While it's unclear whether or not Andersen will start Wednesday's game against the Predators, it seems safe to say that the Dane is not dealing with any lingering effects of the collision that knocked him out of Monday's contest. Coach Mike Babcock corroborated Andersen's claims when speaking to the media, so the goalie is likely ready to play barring some kind of doctor's second opinion.