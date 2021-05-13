Andersen (lower body) stopped 24 of 28 shots Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Making his first start since March 19, Andersen had his return spoiled when Ottawa's Josh Norris finished off a 2-on-1 rush just nine seconds into overtime. Andersen dropped to 13-8-2 on the year with a 2.91 GAA and .897 save percentage, although the fact that he was finally able to return to the lineup is the bigger story than the result. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe had already indicated Jack Campbell will start Friday's season finale, so it will be interesting to see who gets the nod for the playoff opener.