Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back at it agains Bolts
As expected, Andersen (upper body) will start against the Lightning on Tuesday evening, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Andersen's upper-body injury evidently wasn't too serious, as he only ended up sitting for two games. He'll now field shots from a Lightning squad that reigns supreme offensively and boasts the league's second-best power play. While this undoubtedly will be a tough matchup for the Dane, he's at 33 wins and needs to pull off only three more for a new career high in said category; he's already achieved a personal-best five shutouts.
