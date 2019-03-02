Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back for more against Sabres

Andersen will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Sabres, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The 29-year-old has evolved into one of the most consistent goaltenders in the league, and Andersen can glean confidence in the fact that he took down this Sabres club at home only five days ago to help spur an active three-game winning streak. It's impossible for the Maple Leafs to catch up to the Presidents' Trophy frontrunners in the Lightning, but Andersen can help his team gain ground on the Bruins, who are only three points ahead in the Atlantic Division standings.