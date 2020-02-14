Play

Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back in blue paint

Andersen (neck) made 16 saves in a 3-2 Toronto loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Andersen had missed four games because of the injury. Get him back in your net, but expect him to get a bit more rest than usual as the season winds on. Jack Campbell has become a viable option to spell Andersen and that means both men will deliver better results, both in the regular season and in the playoffs, should Toronto get there.

