Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back in goal
Andersen will defend the cage against the visiting Blues on Saturday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen is one of the most popular fantasy goaltenders since prolific point-packing pivots Auston Matthews (16 points) and John Tavares (11 points) are on his side. This makes him a chalky play in DFS games, but Freddie has four wins in six games and many a fantasy owner appreciates such predictability when it comes to choosing one netminder over another. The Dane will be countered by Jake Allen in this home start.
