Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back in net for Game 2

Andersen will guard the goal Saturday for Game 2 in Boston, Mike Zeisbergerof NHL.com reports.

Andersen shut down the Bruins in Game 1 of the series, setting aside 37 of the 38 shots to take the home-ice advantage away from Boston. Another victory Saturday would put the Maple Leafs in the driver's seat to win the series as they head back to Toronto for Games 3 and 4. It certainly figures to be far from a cakewalk versus a Bruins squad that averaged 3.41 goals per game and posted a plus-40 goal differential at home during the regular season.