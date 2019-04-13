Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back in net for Game 2
Andersen will guard the goal Saturday for Game 2 in Boston, Mike Zeisbergerof NHL.com reports.
Andersen shut down the Bruins in Game 1 of the series, setting aside 37 of the 38 shots to take the home-ice advantage away from Boston. Another victory Saturday would put the Maple Leafs in the driver's seat to win the series as they head back to Toronto for Games 3 and 4. It certainly figures to be far from a cakewalk versus a Bruins squad that averaged 3.41 goals per game and posted a plus-40 goal differential at home during the regular season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Dazzles in Game 1 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets scare on hit but seems OK•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looks like game has settled nicely•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall against Islanders•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...