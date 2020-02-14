Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back in the blue paint
Andersen (neck) made 16 saves in a 3-2 Toronto loss to Dallas on Thursday.
Andersen had missed four games because of the injury. Get him back in your net. But expect him to get a bit more rest than usual as the season winds on. Jack Campbell has become a viable option to spell off Andersen and that means both men will deliver better results, both in the regular season and in the playoffs.
