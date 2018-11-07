Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Backstops Toronto to home win

Andersen made 36 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Andersen is quite possibly the league's hottest goaltender over the last week or so. The 29-year-old Dane now owns a record of 8-5-0 with a 2.18 goals-against-average and a .929 save percentage. It's also worth noting that the last time Andersen gave up more than two goals in a game came back on Oct. 20.