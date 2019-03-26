Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bailed out by offense
Andersen stopped 31 of 36 shots in Monday's 7-5 win over the Panthers.
The Leafs took a 6-2 lead early in the third period, and it was a good thing they did because Andersen proceeded to allow three goals on 15 shots the rest of the way. The late letdown continued a rough March for the netminder, who's given up at least four goals in four of his last six starts and now sports a 3.64 GAA and .887 save percentage on the month.
