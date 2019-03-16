Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bailed out by offense

Andersen stopped 23 of 29 shots in Friday's 7-6 win over the Flyers.

While he managed to play all three periods in this one, it was still another rough outing for the netminder, who's been tagged for 14 goals on only 62 shots over his last three starts -- a brutal .774 save percentage. Expect Andersen to get the night off Saturday in Ottawa to try and regain his focus.