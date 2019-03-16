Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bailed out by offense
Andersen stopped 23 of 29 shots in Friday's 7-6 win over the Flyers.
While he managed to play all three periods in this one, it was still another rough outing for the netminder, who's been tagged for 14 goals on only 62 shots over his last three starts -- a brutal .774 save percentage. Expect Andersen to get the night off Saturday in Ottawa to try and regain his focus.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding net Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets hook again•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding goal Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Chased by Lightning•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tabbed for critical start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bends but does not break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...