Andersen was unavailable to suit up Saturday due to a lower-body injury, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
The cycle of goalie injuries continues in Toronto -- Jack Campbell just returned from a lower-body injury of his own. It's unknown how long Andersen's injury will keep him out. The Maple Leafs' next game is Thursday in Ottawa.
