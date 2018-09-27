Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Beats Canadiens despite allowing three goals
Andersen allowed three goals on 36 shots in a 5-3 preseason victory over the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Last season, Andersen posted a career-high 2.81 GAA, but credit that to the fact he faced a league-high 2,211 shots. Despite all that rubber, Andersen recorded 38 wins and a .918 save percentage. Similar to Wednesday, Andersen could give up a lot of goals again this season, but he's going to win and post a decent save percentage while doing so.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Expected in goal Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Sharp already•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Buffalo on Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 19 saves versus Senators•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Will compete in Worlds•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...