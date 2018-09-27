Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Beats Canadiens despite allowing three goals

Andersen allowed three goals on 36 shots in a 5-3 preseason victory over the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Last season, Andersen posted a career-high 2.81 GAA, but credit that to the fact he faced a league-high 2,211 shots. Despite all that rubber, Andersen recorded 38 wins and a .918 save percentage. Similar to Wednesday, Andersen could give up a lot of goals again this season, but he's going to win and post a decent save percentage while doing so.