Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bends but does not break

Andersen made 31 saves in a 3-2 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

The Leafs played 58-and-a-half great minutes of hockey, followed by a 90 seconds of stink. Freddy bent, giving up two goals in that late span, but held the fort on a couple of fabulous chances in the last minute to preserve the win. Andersen is elite and thankfully the Leafs have had a change of heart with respect to the number of starts he will have before season's end. Use him well.