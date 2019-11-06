Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bests Kings in Toronto

Andersen made 24 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Los Angeles.

Andersen's record moves to 8-2-2 on the season, and he now has gone eight straight games without a regulation defeat. The Maple Leafs have not yet announced a starter for Thursday's game against Vegas, but expect the Dane to get the nod.

More News
Our Latest Stories