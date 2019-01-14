Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes against Avs

Andersen (illness/groin) will tend the twine versus Colorado at home Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen will be making his first appearance in the crease since Dec. 22 when he suffered a groin injury. The Danish netminder was riding a three-game winning streak prior to getting hurt, but will have to shut down the Avs' potent top line if he wants to extend it to four in a row.