Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes against Avs
Andersen (illness/groin) will tend the twine versus Colorado at home Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen will be making his first appearance in the crease since Dec. 22 when he suffered a groin injury. The Danish netminder was riding a three-game winning streak prior to getting hurt, but will have to shut down the Avs' potent top line if he wants to extend it to four in a row.
