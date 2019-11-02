Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes against Flyers
Andersen will tend the twine on the road versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen is undefeated in regulation in his previous six appearances, as he is 4-0-2 with a 2.60 GAA. The netminder has given up four goals in two of his previous three contests, but is fortunate to be backed up by an offense that is scoring 3.50 goals per game on the year. The Dane has just one loss when giving up three or fewer goals and doesn't need to be perfect to keep racking up the wins.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Loses in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lighter workload in 4-1 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tough loss in OT•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing off against Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.