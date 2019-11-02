Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes against Flyers

Andersen will tend the twine on the road versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen is undefeated in regulation in his previous six appearances, as he is 4-0-2 with a 2.60 GAA. The netminder has given up four goals in two of his previous three contests, but is fortunate to be backed up by an offense that is scoring 3.50 goals per game on the year. The Dane has just one loss when giving up three or fewer goals and doesn't need to be perfect to keep racking up the wins.