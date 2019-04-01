Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes against Isles

Andersen will tend the twine for Monday's road tilt with the Islanders, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen will be looking to bounce back from a pair of disappointing outings in which he gave up nine goals on 80 shots (.887 save percentage). It's certainly not a good time for the Dane to start slumping, though a heavy workload down the stretch could be a factor. After getting the night off versus Ottawa on Saturday, the netminder should be ready to face a New York squad that is averaging just 28.7 shots (third lowest in the league).

