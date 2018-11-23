Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Friday
Andersen will tend the twine for Friday's away matchup with Columbus, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Andersen saw a six-game winning streak ended by the Hurricanes on Wednesday. The netminder will look to get back on track when he faces the Jackets against whom he has a 5-1-2 record with a .923 save percentage. Backed by an offense that is scoring at a rate of 3.46 goals per game (fourth highest in the league), Andersen should have a good chance of securing a league-leading 13th victory of the year.
