Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Monday
Andersen will tend the twine against the Sabres on Monday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen will head right back to the crease after getting pulled from Saturday's outdoor game after giving up five goals on 25 shots. The netminder has been struggling of late, as he posted a 3.80 GAA in his previous four outings, but did still manage a 2-1-1 record. A matchup with the woeful Sabres -- who are averaging a league worst 2.37 goals -- could be what the 27-year-old needs to get back on track.
