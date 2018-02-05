Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Monday
Andersen will tend the twine for Monday's clash with Anaheim, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen has been inconsistent of late, as he is 3-3-3 in his previous nine outings with a 2.56 GAA. Over that stretch, the netminder has posted a shutout, while also giving up four goals on 32 shots to the Senators. The Ducks are scoring just 2.72 goals per game (ninth fewest in the league), which should give the Dane a good shot at securing win No. 26 of the year.
