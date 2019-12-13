Play

Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Saturday

Anderson will start in goal Saturday versus the Oilers in Edmonton, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen had a rough go of it against Calgary on Tuesday, letting four pucks past him on 24 shots faced. He'll look to bounce back from the off night in the final game of a four-game trip Friday, taking on an Oilers squad sporting a minus-6 goal differential through six December tilts.

