Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Thursday
Andersen will defend the cage against the Sharks on Thursday, as coach Mike Babcock sticks with the same lineup from Tuesday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen has hit a little bit of a slump of late with two straights losses, in which he allowed a combined seven pucks to find the back of the net. The Dane will look to get back on track versus a Sharks squad that is tallying a mere 2.70 goals per game -- ninth lowest in the NHL. The 27-year-old could use some help from his blue line, as the Leafs are allowing an astonishing 33.8 shots per contest.
