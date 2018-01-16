Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday
Andersen will tend the twine versus the Blues on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Andersen will be making his seventh straight appearance in the crease, having posted a 2-3-1 record and 2.94 GAA in his last six outings. The Dane has faced a barrage of pucks this season, as he is seeing more rubber (1261 shots against) than any other netminder in the league. St. Louis is firing 33.2 shots per game, so look for the 27-year-old to once again shoulder a heavy workload.
