Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday

Andersen will make his eighth straight start Tuesday, fielding shots from the visiting Golden Knights, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Andersen is molding a Vezina Trophy-caliber campaign based on his sterling ratios -- including a 2.28 GAA and .924 save percentage -- plus he's on pace for a career-high 47 wins. Sure, it would be nice if he had more than one shutout at this point, but the overall body of work has been stellar. Freddie will now face a Vegas team that ranks 30th in goals per game (2.29) and looks more like an expansion squad this year than in its actual inaugural season when Vegas went all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals.