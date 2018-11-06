Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday
Andersen will make his eighth straight start Tuesday, fielding shots from the visiting Golden Knights, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Andersen is molding a Vezina Trophy-caliber campaign based on his sterling ratios -- including a 2.28 GAA and .924 save percentage -- plus he's on pace for a career-high 47 wins. Sure, it would be nice if he had more than one shutout at this point, but the overall body of work has been stellar. Freddie will now face a Vegas team that ranks 30th in goals per game (2.29) and looks more like an expansion squad this year than in its actual inaugural season when Vegas went all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: First shutout this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending net in Pittsburgh•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: No help from teammates in low-scoring loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 31 shots in loss to Flames•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...