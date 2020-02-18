Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes versus Pens
Andersen will tend the twine for Tuesday's road clash with Pittsburgh, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen suffered defeats in each of his last two outings while giving up eight goals on 55 shots (.855 save percentage). The veteran netminder will need to be significantly better if he is going to a Penguins offense that is scoring 3.30 goals per game (seventh most in the league). If Andersen struggles Tuesday, coach Sheldon Keefe could decide to utilize Jack Campbell at home versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.
