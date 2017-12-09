Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between posts Saturday

Andersen will serve as the starting backstop against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Freddie faced a season-high 47 shots from the Flames on Wednesday, allowing just one goal en route to his 16th win of the season. The Danish netminder reportedly will be countered by Tristan Jarry, who's been filling in for injured starter Matt Murray (lower body), and Andersen should once again see a heavy volume of shots as the Penguins are firing 35.2 SOG per contest.