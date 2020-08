Andersen recorded a 20-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Columbus in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Andersen and Columbus' Joonas Korpisalo engaged in a terrific goaltending duel for the second straight game, and this time it was Andersen who came out on the winning end. Two of Andersen's most critical saves were back-to-back stops from point-blank range almost immediately after Auston Matthews had opened the scoring late in the second period. Andersen has now stopped 53 of 54 shots (.981 save percentage) in the series.