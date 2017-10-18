Play

Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blanks Caps for fifth win

Andersen stopped all 30 shots he faced during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Washington.

The Maple Leafs were still a little loose defensively Tuesday, but there has been marked improvement in that regard over the past two games. As a result, Andersen's underwhelming ratios project to continue improving. Additionally, the Toronto offense looks capable of providing enough goal support for Andersen to take a run at leading the league in wins.

