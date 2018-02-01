Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blanks Isles in rout
Andersen stopped all 28 New York shots in a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Wednesday.
Andersen didn't need to be anywhere close to perfect to win this one, but it sure didn't hurt that he was perfect on Wednesday. That's now two quality starts in a row from the Dane, and it couldn't come quick enough, as he's coming off a stretch where he gave up three or more goals in five of six games. If he's on his game again, pairing him with the Leafs' powerful offense makes for a deadly combination.
