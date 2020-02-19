Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blasted by Pens

Andersen made 19 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

The 30-year-old netminder got absolutely no help from his teammates in this one -- three of Pittsburgh's goals came on the power play, and all of them seemed to be the result of odd-man plays or busted defensive coverage. It's still another poor February outing for Andersen, who has coughed up 13 goals in his last three starts. On the season, he carries a 2.97 GAA and .906 save percentage.