Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blows three-goal lead in return

Andersen (upper body) took the 4-3 loss in his return to the lineup Tuesday against the Lightning, stopping just 21 of 25 shots.

Andersen was handed a 3-0 lead, but the league's most dangerous offense got one back with 3:20 left in the second period before scoring three unanswered goals in the third. While the combination of rust and a tough road matchup was too much for Andersen to overcome, he remains a terrific fantasy option moving forward now that he's healthy.