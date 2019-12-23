Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blue-paint bound Monday
Andersen will get the home start in Monday's game against the Hurricanes, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Andersen started nine straight games before Michael Hutchinson got the nod for Saturday's win over the Red Wings, but Andersen will head back to the crease for the final game before the holiday break. The 30-year-old Andersen has been impressive over the last month, going 8-3-0 with a .924 save percentage, but the Hurricanes are no easy foe, as they've won six of eight and averaged 3.75 goals per game in the process.
