Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bounced by Bruins
Andersen stopped 30 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. Andersen made some big saves, but he also looked a little shaky on both of Brad Marchand's third-period tallies -- the netminder stopped Marchand's initial shot both times but couldn't control the rebounds, giving the Boston star the opportunity to tap the puck home. Andersen has lost his last three starts, two in regulation, but on the year he's still 9-4-3 with a 2.74 GAA and .912 save percentage.
