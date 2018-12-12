Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bouncing back

Andersen stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old turned in an awful start Saturday, yielding six goals against the Bruins, but this was a great way to bounce back. Other than that bad night, he's been rather spectacular in the last six games, posting a .919 save percentage and winning five contests. His GAA is still a tad high at 2.44, but he's been impressive in other categories, earning at 17-8-0 record and a .928 save percentage.