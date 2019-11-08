Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Brilliance leads way for Leafs
Andersen made 37 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Las Vegas on Friday night.
Andersen was outstanding and he got help from the posts and crossbar, too. But he was flat-out brilliant in overtime when the Leafs took yet another penalty. Andersen is now 8-2 on the season.
