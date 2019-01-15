Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Buried by Avalanche in return
Andersen turned aside 32 of 36 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
The Leafs tried pulling their goalie with about three minutes left and got burned by two empty-net tallies, putting the game out of reach but saving Andersen's final stat line. The 29-year-old netminder had missed the last eight games with a groin injury and a touch of the flu, but despite a disappointing result in his return to action, Andersen seems ready to shoulder a big workload once again.
