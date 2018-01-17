Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Busy boy in OT loss
Andersen made 40 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime loss to St. Louis.
Oh boy, did he look sharp, especially with the onslaught of Blues' shots. Andersen clearly recharged his batteries during the Leafs' bye week, so expect more excellent efforts going forward.
