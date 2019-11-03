Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Busy man through shootout

Andersen made 37 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.

The Great Dane was far busier than Brian Elliott in the other net and his strong play continued into the shootout where he allowed just one goal in 11 rounds. Andersen is now 7-2-2, but his 3.03 GAA and .901 save percentage heading into play against the Flyers has left many owners scuffling in cumulative leagues. Andersen is better than this, but it's hard when the team in front of him is struggling to find their feet. They'll figure their game out and his ratios are going to improve. You can take that to the bank.